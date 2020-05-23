Yvonne Nelson Slams Folks Who Share Success Stories: “Stop Lying to People!’

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Yvonne Nelson Slams Folks Who Share Success Stories: “Stop Lying to People!’

Yvonne Nelson has some words for folks who have a penchant for sharing their success stories on social media.

While the actress appreciates the oft-uplifting stories, she thinks it is unfair when such stories are told without the sharer including their struggles. Why? Because she believes success is not magic; and stories without a full narrative arc are deceptive.

“If you wanna inspire with your SUCCESS STORY, say it all, the BACKSTORY, the craziness,” she wrote. “Don’t make it look easy when it wasn’t.  Don’t sugar coat it! Stop lying to people. It’s not MAGIC.”

Many people have agreed with this position, while others have noted that no one owes any person the full arc of their success stories and as such, Nelson should not police how people express themselves.

See the tweet that got everyone talking:

Related Posts

Lanre Gentry Says Things Are Good Between Him and Mercy Aigbe

May 23, 2020

Cardi B Unveils New Fire Ink Job: “This is My Back Tattoo!

May 23, 2020

Seyi Law Flays Critic Over His Daughter Tiwa’s Instagram Account

May 23, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *