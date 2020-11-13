Yvonne Nelson Reveals Her Birthday Gift to Self

Yvonne Nelson was a year older on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and decided to gift herself something significant.

The actress and mother of one shared pictures of herself donning a graduation gown as she celebrated her 35th year on earth while revealing that she gifted herself a Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Yvonne Nelson wrote;

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to me. This month is very special. I gifted myself a MASTERS DEGREE in International Relations and Diplomacy”.

In another video she shared, Nelson disclosed that she pursued the academic feat despite many people not seeing the meds for it because she wanted to add value to herself.

Way to go Yvonne Nelson. Congratulations on the degree and happy birthday.

