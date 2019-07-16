Yvonne Nelson Regrets Not Paying Attention to Her Books

Yvonne Nelson wishes she had taken her education seriously.

The iconic Ghanaian actress revealed this during a chat with Joy FM during which she said, among other things, the difficulties she faced with retaking her Senior High School (SHS) examination.

She said, per LIB:

“I would go on stage every Saturday in SHS. I had to rewrite some papers. I was so into entertainment that I didn’t take my schooling serious. You can easily mess up and not make it to university. I regret not paying attention to my books so when I see kids of today, I tell them to pay attention to their books. I was in Central University. And it wasn’t easy mixing sets with classes. I had to make up my mind. It was tough. Nigerian producers were giving me juicy offers and I was torn between accepting the offers or not. But, I had to focus on school and I was so happy to have graduated, I didn’t want to defer.”