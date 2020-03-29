Yvonne Jegede Speaks About Her Mental Health Amid COVID-19

Yvonne Jegede says she feels imprisoned, and this is because of the current lock down of Lagos–a bid by the state to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. And we all fee the same way.

“It’s getting tough for me. I can’t deal with this anymore,” said the actress on her Instagram. Adding, “But most importantly I want to send love to everyone out there.”

She continued, “I cannot even imagine what other people are going through. I’m looking out the window and praying for a miracle. I feel imprisoned. Not a soul on the streets of my estate. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Stay safe; stay at home.”

She then talked about the measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus. “Remember hygiene is paramount. I don’t want people to die. I’m so scared. Keep in touch with your friends and loved ones.”

See her post below: