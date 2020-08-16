Yvonne Jegede Shares Interesting Experience of How Her P.A Fired Her

Yvonne Jegede has shared a one of a kind experience of an employee firing the employer.

The actress and mother of one shared the interesting story of her personal experience with her P.A on Twitter.

Jegede revealed that Juwon, the P.A, would always give excuses for not coming in to work. These excuses however, did nothing to affect the payment of her salary.

Yvonne Jegede also went on to note that her erstwhile staff was rude, loud, disrespectful, enjoyed jumping into conversations she wasn’t invited to and would demand money for transportation fare to come to work outside of her salary.

The producer and director noted that she was fired by her P.A after she requested that the latter meet her on the set of a movie she was shooting. Juwon requested for transport fare before making the trip. Jegede however, declined and boss lady P.A, hung up and never called back.

And that folks is how you get fired by your employee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

