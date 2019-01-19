Yvonne Jegede is living the best time of her life.

The new mum took to her Instagram yesterday to share new photos of herself strolling down the streets with her son. And she captioned the post: “Motherhood is a love story with no end. Enjoying a nice evening walk with my heartbeat.”

This comes almost three months after she welcomed her baby boy and shared her pregnancy journey, from the happy moment when she learned of her pregnancy, the terrifying moment when the doctor informed her that she has fibroid, to when she finally delivered her baby boy.

“At 5 months, the doctor said my baby won’t see past the second trimester due to fibroid,” Jegede wrote, but she and her survived weathered the storm because, at the 7th month, she noted that she still “got the swag.”

