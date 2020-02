Yvonne Jegede is one proud mama!

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to share the new photos of her and her son, Xavier, who she shares with her ex-husband Abounce Fawole.

Recall that the two adults had been locked in a nasty paternity row, until in April 2019 when he finally public acknowledged Xavier as her son.

Jegede rarely shares photos of her boy, but she did so yesterday with a caption that said: “Living my private life publicly… #HotMomCoolKid “

Check them out below: