Yvonne Jegede Says Biggest 2020 Achievement Will Be Surviving Covid-19

In the midst of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19, Yvonne Jegede has alluded the year’s greatest achievement will be surviving the virus.

Taking to Twitter and sharing same sentiment on her Instagram page, the actress and mother of one noted that any other achievement asides surviving the Corona Virus is an extra in 2020.

As the world grapples with the new reality that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced upon us all, the screen goddess reflecting on the times, touched on the vanity of wealth and material possessions in these climes. Sharing her musings, she wrote; “No big man, no small man. Ferraris and Lamborghinis are parked up in garages. At the end of it all, LIFE NA THE KOKO”.

