Yvonne Jegede Reveals She Underwent Cosmetic Surgery After Having Her Son

Yvonne Jegede has revealed she has gone under the knife in a new interview.

The Nollywood actress revealed among other things that she got some work done on her body after birthing her son while speaking on Instagram Live with Mr Paul.

According to gossip site, kemifilani.ng, the mother of one confessed that she had a liposuction procedure on her stomach post- pregnancy and this is responsible for her now ‘curvier’ look.

“Yes, I did surgery (liposuction) on my stomach after I had my son; so, that made me look curvier. I had the surgery here in Nigeria. I don’t have issues with anyone on earth; I do whatever I want with myself and body.

Her body sure looks banging!

