Yvonne Jegede Opines Women Need Platonic Love from Men

For Yvonne Jegede, it’s a blessing to have a male friend in your corner who nurses no agenda.

The actress and mother of one has revealed that she feels women need platonic love from men.

According to Yvonne Jegede, having a male friend who sincerely wants to see you win without trying to get anything out of it; sex or something else, is a huge blessing that every woman needs.

She took to her Instagram story to write;

“Having male friends who are genuinely your friends and never flirt or try to f*ck you is a blessing.

“We as women be needing platonic love. Black men who look out for us with no agenda but to see us win are the best.”

