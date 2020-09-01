Yvonne Jegede Issues Apology to Everyone She has Hurt Including Ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole

Yvonne Jegede is in a reflective state and this is making her reach out to everyone she has hurt in the course of her journey.

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page to post a lengthy message revealing that her just concluded birthday celebration made her decide to let go of the past and harness the opportunities in the present.

Yvonne Jegede stated that the last few years have been of mixed emotions so, she is reaching out to all of her exes to let them know she has forgiven them and also apologise for her part in their failed relationship.

She specifically mentioned that regarding her ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole, it’s nothing but love, peace and mutual respect. It didn’t work between them and both parties have since moved on.

See her write up below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

