Yvonne Jegede is Left Confused by an Unrepentant Hacker

Yvonne Jegede has been left confused by the activities of an unrepentant hacker trying to get into her account.

The actress narrated her ordeal on Instagram noting that it left her confused as this person(s) tries without fail daily.

The mother of one posed the question as to why fellow Nigerians suffering the same fate would not desist from hurting/stealing from one another.

She urged the hackers to go into the accounts of the politicians who made a mess of the country as opposed to fellow commoners.

