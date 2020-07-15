Yvonne Jegede is Left Confused by an Unrepentant Hacker

Yvonne Jegede has been left confused by the activities of an unrepentant hacker trying to get into her account.
The actress narrated her ordeal on Instagram noting that it left her confused as this person(s) tries without fail daily.
The mother of one posed the question as to why fellow Nigerians suffering the same fate would not desist from hurting/stealing from one another.
She urged the hackers to go into the accounts of the politicians who made a mess of the country as opposed to fellow commoners.
Top of the morning to you all. I bring to your notice one thing that’s left me confused for a while. Waking up almost everyday to see a person(s) trying to get into my email has been consistent since after I put my email up on my iG bio. My question is, why the fellow Nigerians who are in the same mess with you? If your excuse is the politicians are stealing, why not go to their accounts to hack them? Why should it be the same people who are suffering from the demise of the so called politicians? I am waiting for an answer ChocoLovers, any thoughts 💭? Oti su mi Ni nageji