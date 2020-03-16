Yvonne Jegede Flaunts Her Curvy Body in Glorious Instagram Post

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Yvonne Jegede Flaunts Her Curvy Body in Glorious Instagram Post

Yvonne Jegede is the vibe we all need in this dire times.

The actress took to her Instagram to share amazing photos of herself dressed in sheer bike shorts and a matching top, the look complete with a well-laid blonde hair.

“Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you no reject am,” she captioned the post, adding, “Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you collect am.”

Folks, check out the great Yvonne Jegede!

Related Posts

Swanky Jerry and Toyin Lawani Fight Over Mercy Eke’s #AMVCA Dress

March 15, 2020

#AMCVA7: Check Out What Your Favourite Celebs Wore to the Red Carpet!

March 14, 2020

New Insect named after Lady Gaga over its ‘wacky fashion sense’

March 12, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *