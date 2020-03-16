Yvonne Jegede Flaunts Her Curvy Body in Glorious Instagram Post

Yvonne Jegede is the vibe we all need in this dire times.
The actress took to her Instagram to share amazing photos of herself dressed in sheer bike shorts and a matching top, the look complete with a well-laid blonde hair.
“Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you no reject am,” she captioned the post, adding, “Money is the root of all evil, but I give you money you collect am.”
Folks, check out the great Yvonne Jegede!
Hair @ebosshair Makeup @fredmakeover Outfit @houseofella_raphael Accessories @poshiaalero22 Styled @cecilia.lawrence Location @thenooklounge Photographer @zurielfilms