Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son’s Second Birthday

Yvonne Jegede is now the proud mum of a 2-year-old as her son, Xavier Jegede-Fawole clocks 2 on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
The actress took to social media to celebrate the ‘true love of her life’, posting pictures from when she was pregnant with him to shots from the photoshoot for the toddler’s second birthday.
In one of her posts, Yvonne Jegede noted that having a child has driven narcissism out the window for her and if all she ever does in life is be a mother to her son, she would have done great.
See her posts below.
Two years ago by this time, I had spent close to 30hrs in labor and was still pushing. Happy 2nd mummy anniversary to me, I love being a mum to an amazing son and laugh buddy of mine. My true love is 2 in less than one hour 💃🏽💃🏽 Happy birthday @xavierandchoco #Nov1st #MyJoyMyPride #YourFuturePresident
Happy birthday son @xavierandchoco. There is a deep connection between a mother and son that starts from the time a woman gives birth to her son. You make my joy complete #MyJoyMyPride Xavier Jegede-Fawole you are my precious gem 💎 #YourFuturePresident #CoolKid #MyNoStress
Having a child makes you realize the importance of life, narcissism goes out the window. The minute he was born, I knew if I never did anything other than being a mom, I’d be fine. Happy birthday my own, it’s not been easy but you make it look easy for me. I love you X @xavierandchoco God bless you #CoolKid #YourFuturePresident