Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Son’s Second Birthday

Yvonne Jegede is now the proud mum of a 2-year-old as her son, Xavier Jegede-Fawole clocks 2 on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The actress took to social media to celebrate the ‘true love of her life’, posting pictures from when she was pregnant with him to shots from the photoshoot for the toddler’s second birthday.

In one of her posts, Yvonne Jegede noted that having a child has driven narcissism out the window for her and if all she ever does in life is be a mother to her son, she would have done great.

