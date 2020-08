Yvonne Jegede has advised fans to quit underrating themselves.

The actress and mother of one shared the motivational speech on Saturday morning, advising that consistency is key in all endeavours and slow and steady eventually wins the race.

Sharing a screenshot of her Twitter post, she tweeted,

“Dey nail your woods together small small dey go, before you know am, you go don build table. My dear, people go carry chair come join you for your table. Never underrate yourself, slow and steady”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook