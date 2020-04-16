Yvonne Jegede has taken to her Instagram to address a troll who claimed that the actress and singer Orezi had an affair while she was still married to her husband.

It all started after a recent video of Jegede and Orezi packing on the PDA showed up online, and although she is no longer married to Abounce Fawole, launched a vicious attack against her and dared the actress to block her on the app.

“No, I won’t block you, but will be here when you come back to apologize when you realize that these bloggers insult themselves with fake news,” said Jegede in her response.

See the video below: