Yvonne Chaka-Chaka Tells South Africans: ‘Other Nations Helped Us When We Were in Need

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka has some words for her fellow South Africans.

The veteran musician Yvonne has reminded her countrypeople to quit being xenophobic, and she reminded them of how other African nations helped them when they were still in bondage.

“South Africans are not bad people. We have helped our brothers, but sometimes we forget that we are all human, we are African,” she said during the chat with TimesLive.

“I don’t know what South Africa is getting into. You do not live or work alone, we are dependent on each other. Other nations helped us when we were in need but now it seems like we are at war with our own,” she added.