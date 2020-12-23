Yuletide: FG declares Friday, Monday and New Year Day public holidays

The Federal Government has set aside three days for the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations across the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Nigerians will observe public holidays on Friday, December 25, Monday, December 28, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021, to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations, respectively.

The statement said Aregbesola enjoined Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad to emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” during the festive season.

According to the Minister, there is a need for Nigerians and Christians, in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

Aregbesola called on Nigerians to support then fight against insecurity as he wished everyone, and Christians in particular a happy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

