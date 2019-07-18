Yul Edochie Writes Heartfelt Note to Nonso Diobi on His Birthday

Nonso Diobi has a heart of gold.

The actor turned a year older yesterday and while fans wished him well, his colleague Yul Edochie penned him a heartfelt note in which he narrated how Diobi assisted him when he first moved to Lagos.

He said:

In 2005/2006 I came to Lagos to hustle for movie roles. I met @nonsodiobi on a set, he was already a star then. We clicked. He said to me ‘come and stay in my house, it’s closer to our location than your brother’s house, you’ll be going to work with me, from there you’ll get to meet more big wigs in the game’.

This wonderful soul gave me a roof over my head in Lagos, he never complained over anything, fed me and was always willing to assist me in anything.

Nonny I never forget oo. Thank you bro! I wish you a very happy birthday and may God grant you all your heart desires. Ezigbo mmadu!