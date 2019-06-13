Yul Edochie Turns to Christ Following Horrifying Car Crash

Yul Edochie recently got involved in a horrifying car crash that totalled his car, and he escaped unhurt. Which is why he has changed how he leads his life.

Posting on his Instagram today, the actor noted that he is now a “new man in Christ” and he encouraged fans to join him on this new journey.

He further added that the car accident experience “reset” his brain to “factory setting”, that God has given him a “second chance,” which is why he has now turned a preacher on his social media pages.

See his post below: