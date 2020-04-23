Yul Edochie Tells How His Dad Reacted When He Wanted to Drop Out of School

So, Yul Edochie had the effrontery to tell his father, Pete Edochie, that he wanted to drop out of out.

The actor revealed this on Twitter to buttress his support for capital punishment, saying that his legendary dad whipped him mercilessly and sent his back to school. “Look at me now,” Yul says.

While many people are caught on either side of the discourse about capital punishment, all are united in their fear of Pete Edochie, whose strong personality via his roles happened to have instilled fear in the minds of his fans.

See Yul’s tweet:

And here’s what folks think:

