So, Yul Edochie had the effrontery to tell his father, Pete Edochie, that he wanted to drop out of out.

The actor revealed this on Twitter to buttress his support for capital punishment, saying that his legendary dad whipped him mercilessly and sent his back to school. “Look at me now,” Yul says.

While many people are caught on either side of the discourse about capital punishment, all are united in their fear of Pete Edochie, whose strong personality via his roles happened to have instilled fear in the minds of his fans.

See Yul’s tweet:

In JS2, I told my father I didn't want to go to school anymore, he should open electrical shop for me.

He said ok.

He Invited me to his room, locked the door & pulled out his belt.

He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting.

Look at me today.

Thank you Dad! — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) April 23, 2020

And here’s what folks think:

Pete Edochie probably flogs like "Do you know why I am flogging you? Because the child that says his father will not sleep *tawai* he too *tawai* shall not *tawai* sleep" "Daddy please" "The cocoyam *tawai* does not *tawai* grow *tawai* without the permission *tawai* of his…" — Four-eyed Edo boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) April 23, 2020

Yul Edochie said as a boy, he told his father he didn't wanna go to school anymore… I don't care about the rest of the gist but teenage Yul must have had balls of steel to boldly tell Pete that. I can't even talk to Pete Edochie anyhow from behind my TV screen. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) April 23, 2020

You get mind o

Na Pete Edochie you tell this thing 🙆🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/GQa2pZHcHK — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) April 23, 2020

You get mind ooo, I can't even change the channel If Pete edochie is on TV. https://t.co/rRzdTwY1Rf — Dapson❁ (@femii_dapson) April 23, 2020

You told Pete Edochie you didn’t want to go to school again? You’ve been brave from time oh https://t.co/uqNb25Zw7N — Dirty Diego (@Monsiuer_T) April 23, 2020

Pete Edochie before resetting Yul be like :

"A man who swallows a big co-conut, must be very confident in his anus" Issorite, Now lie down flat Son. — CHIEF PERICCOMA 🐺 (@periccoma) April 23, 2020