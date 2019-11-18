Yul Edochie Speaks: “I Have a Calling to Serve God”

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Yul Edochie Speaks: “I Have a Calling to Serve God”

Yul Edochie may soon become a minister of God’s word.

The Nollywood actor took to his Twitter yesterday to  speak about the unknown things that have been happening to him lately, all of which points him toward the direction of the pulpit.

“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God,” he wrote, and for clarification, added: A pastoral calling.”

Other stars who have since become preachers include Eucharia Anunobi and Patience Ozokwor.

Related Posts

Living In Bondage (The Sequel) Reportedly Rakes in N50Million in Opening Week

November 18, 2019

Jon Voight to be Presented With National Medal of the Arts

November 18, 2019

Tonto Dike Speaks Up for the First Time Since Her Alleged Arrest in Dubai

November 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *