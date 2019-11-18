Yul Edochie Speaks: “I Have a Calling to Serve God”

Yul Edochie may soon become a minister of God’s word.

The Nollywood actor took to his Twitter yesterday to speak about the unknown things that have been happening to him lately, all of which points him toward the direction of the pulpit.

“Back home in Lagos. After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up. So much is happening recently that has left me in awe. Indeed I have a calling to serve God,” he wrote, and for clarification, added: A pastoral calling.”

Back home in Lagos.

After my acting seminar yesterday, resting, recharging for more movements coming up.

So much is happening recently that has left me in awe.

Indeed I have a calling to serve God.

A pastoral calling. — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 17, 2019

Other stars who have since become preachers include Eucharia Anunobi and Patience Ozokwor.