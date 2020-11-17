Yul Edochie Reveals Moment He Died in 2019

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Celebrity

Yul Edochie has revealed that after a ghastly car accident in 2019, he died.

The actor and and politician shared this new via his Twitter page, thanking God for a second chance at life and living.

Yul Edochie disclosed that in that moment, his whole life flashed before his eyes and a voice told him it was over before he blacked out.

Now, the Nollywood craftsman says his life is dedicated to helping people, making the world a better place and spreading the word of God.

