Yul Edochie Reveals Moment He Died in 2019

Yul Edochie has revealed that after a ghastly car accident in 2019, he died.

The actor and and politician shared this new via his Twitter page, thanking God for a second chance at life and living.

Yul Edochie disclosed that in that moment, his whole life flashed before his eyes and a voice told him it was over before he blacked out.

Now, the Nollywood craftsman says his life is dedicated to helping people, making the world a better place and spreading the word of God.

In 2019 I actually died in this accident.

My whole life was flashed before me in a second & a voice told me 'it's over', then black out.

But God gave me a 2nd life.

This 2nd life is dedicated to helping people, making the world a better place & spreading the word of God. pic.twitter.com/N4QSHrBmcf — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) November 15, 2020

