Yul Edochie Criticises Nollywood: “Lots of Crappy Actors, Crappy Directors.”

Yul Edochie has a lot to say about the quality of the films churned out in the movie industry.

Tweeting today, the veteran chalked down the problem to the poor quality of delivery from the actors and also the directors who can’t seem to tell their left from their right.

“The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors,” he said, adding, “We can’t continue like this.”

And what’s the way forward, Edochie said: “To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world. We just need to step up the quality.”

