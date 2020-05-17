Yul Edochie Criticises Nollywood: “Lots of Crappy Actors, Crappy Directors.”

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Yul Edochie Criticises Nollywood: “Lots of Crappy Actors, Crappy Directors.”

Yul Edochie has a lot to say about the quality of the films churned out in the movie industry.

Tweeting today, the veteran chalked down the problem to the poor quality of delivery from the actors and also the directors who can’t seem to tell their left from their right.

“The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses, crappy directors,” he said, adding, “We can’t continue like this.”

And what’s the way forward, Edochie said: “To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world. We just need to step up the quality.”

Related Posts

Comedic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86

May 17, 2020

Kevin Hart Surprises COVID-19 Health Worker With Movie Role

May 17, 2020

Larsa Pippen Whips Up New Scottie Pippen Drama on Instagram

May 16, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *