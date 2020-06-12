Yul Edochie Calls Out Folks Who Blame Nollywood for Nigeria’s Problems

Yul Edochie wants Nigerians to take responsibility for how the country is perceived abroad, and to quit blaming our problems on Nollywood.

The drama started yesterday after Reno Omokri wrote a long rant in which he recalled how a foreign treated Kanayo O. Kanayo unfairly because of his roles in movies. The former politician also claimed that many countries abroad treat Nigerians in the same manner, and this, he said, is because of the material Nollywood churns out.

Well, Yul Edochie says it ain’t so!

He tweeted today:

Past leaders failed to fix the country, you all turn around to blame Nollywood for it. All the gun violence movies you watch from America has it stopped you from applying for American visa, neither have the kung fu movies stopped you from going to China. It’s all entertainment.

Speak with foreign investors. Their fear is the failing economy of Nigeria, the insecurity and the fact that Govt can wake up any day & make a law that can cripple all their investments without thinking twice. Their fear is not the stories from Nollywood films.

