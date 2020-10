Yul Edochie has not given up on his political ambition, in fact, he has raised the stakes.

The actor who attempted the gubernatorial seat of his state is bidding to become the next president of Nigeria.

Sharing a tweet on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie admonished the Nigerian youths to support his candidacy for presidency like they do Big Brother Naija and he promised that in return, he will unite the country and get credible people in the helm of affairs irrespective of tribe and religion.

