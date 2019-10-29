Yuck! Taxi driver masturbates, cums and tells female Passenger it’s rain [Video]

A disturbing video making the rounds on social media shows a taxi driver masturbating in the full glare of his passenger, who happens to be female.

In the sickening video, the depraved taxi driver brought out his male organ and began stroking it while he was driving a female passenger in Abuja.

The unnamed driver is seen with one hand on the gear stick and the other on the steering wheel. All this while, his male member is erect but hidden by his black t-shirt.

After a while, he removes his hand from the steering wheel and places it on his male member, then strokes it through his shirt.

Later, he pushes his shirt aside, exposing his erect naked penis not minding the female passenger in his car.

Sharing the footage on her Twitter handle, @finestjoyce, the female passenger wrote on as she shared the video:

“The rubbish I witnessed today in a taxi in abj,”

See the disturbing video below:

