Yuck! Man nabbed for sealing wife’s private part with glue

A 30-year-old man has landed in police net for sealing his wife’s private part with super glue.

The suspect identified as Kifo Muriuki had accused his wife of infidelity before luring her to Kathita River, where he threatened to kill her if she refuses to abide by his orders.

Muriuki then proceeded to add pepper, salt and onions in his wife’s private part using a sharp knife, before applying superglue mixed with sand to ‘seal’ it off.

He went on the lam shortly after his heinous act, but was arrested at his hideout in Kaningo, Kitui County by a combined team from Directorate of Criminal Investigations Tseikuru, Special Crimes Unit and DCI Tharaka South.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations tweeted;

“30-Year-Old James Kifo Muriuki, who on 16th May, 2020 horridly dehumanized his wife, has this morning been arrested from his hideout at Kaningo in Kitui County by a combined team of @DCI_Kenya Detectives from Special Crime Unit, DCI Tseikuru and DCI Tharaka South.

“The DCI said further investigations led to the arrest of one James Murogi Maingi who is known for practising witchcraft within Kaningo. James Kifo Muriuki was found in his apartment at the time of his arrest.

The DCI tweeted;

“Further investigations by @DCI_Kenya Detectives have led to the arrest of James Murogi Maingi who is known for practising witchcraft within Kaningo, and in whose residence James Kifo Muriuki was found at the time of his arrest.

“The 1st suspect has also been found to have two previous related cases and is usually released in unclear circumstances whenever he is arraigned. Appropriate charges to be preferred on the two accomplices once investigations are completed.

“The suspect will be charged accordingly once the necessary police procedure is complete.”