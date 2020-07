Tiny Harris and Tip Harris aka T.I are celebrating their tenth anniversary together.

Tiny shared an interesting message on her Instagram in celebration of the decade long milestone with her man whom she confessed has been lighting her on fire for ten solid years.

The former ‘Xscape’ bandmate wrote;

“U been lighting me on fire Daddy. Got me ready to do another 10 wit ya!”, She wrote.

Happy anniversary and T.I and Tiny Harris.



