YouTube Vloggers, Akah and Claire are Expecting a Baby!

Nigerian YouTube Vloggers, Akah and Claire are ready for a party of three as they have a baby on the way.

Akah Nnani, an actor and media personality and his wife, Claire, an artist announced their news on Instagram.

Sharing a reel on their joint Instagram page, the couple posted the clip of a themselves unboxing a present which contained a sonogram.

“Nothing surpasses how amazing this Christmas has been for us. We have the best Christmas Gift ever and we want to share some with you guys.

“Sending you love from us all #akahandclaire”.

