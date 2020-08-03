YouTube Vlogger, the Delphinator Says Beyonce’s Black is King is Demonic

YouTube Vlogger popularly known as The Delphinator, has taken to social media to speak on Beyonce’s latest project- ‘Black is King’.

The content creator did not mince words in calling out the entirety of the album stating categorically that Beyonce practices witchcraft and her music is Demonic. She noted that though many people are unaware, she doesn’t fail to reference it in her music.

Delphinator highlighted lyrics in Beyonce’s songs that point to witchcraft practices and noted that the songstress is on mission to promote the worship of ‘self’ and the devil with her songs.

Read her post below.

