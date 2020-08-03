YouTube Vlogger, the Delphinator Says Beyonce’s Black is King is Demonic

YouTube Vlogger popularly known as The Delphinator, has taken to social media to speak on Beyonce’s latest project- ‘Black is King’.
The content creator did not mince words in calling out the entirety of the album stating categorically that Beyonce practices witchcraft and her music is Demonic. She noted that though many people are unaware, she doesn’t fail to reference it in her music.
Delphinator highlighted lyrics in Beyonce’s songs that point to witchcraft practices and noted that the songstress is on mission to promote the worship of ‘self’ and the devil with her songs.
Read her post below.
View this post on Instagram
Dear World People, ⠀ WITCHCRAFT, DARK MUSIC & THE IDOLATRY OF BEYONCÉ ⠀ ⠀ I completely understand that by posting this, I run the risk of sounding like a conspiracy theorist, a religious nut or just as an all round crazy person who is doing too much. But it will be remiss of me and downright irresponsible of me if I didn't sound this alarm. Most importantly, it would be disobedient of me if I remained quiet.⠀ ⠀ The Lord has been speaking to me about Beyoncé for about 2years now. I saw snippets of what He was saying here and there but I came into understanding just a few days ago. He really just opened my eyes to see how the dots connect. And I have been so restless ever since. This word is literally like fire in my heart. I've never experienced anything like this before. But I now understand what Jeremiah meant by the Word being like fire in his bones. ⠀ ⠀ But then came the battle of what to say and how to say it, I brooded on it for days. However, as I was praying a few mornings ago, some words came to me, and as soon as I started typing, the words just flowed through my fingers like a downpour. After which came the war of whether to post it or not because I was thinking of what people will say. ⠀ ⠀ But Abba has delivered me from the man-fearing spirit. My goal is to be able to obey God as soon as I recognise an instruction from Him, no matter how [seemingly] hard the task is. So yea, my mind is prepared for whatever. Don't even try me; my JESUS IS KING! ⠀ Swipe to read. SHARE EVERWHERE TAG EVERYONE! ⠀ ⠀ Toodles!✌🏾⠀ #DearWorldPeople⠀ #Worship #Idolatry #Witchcraft #Sorcery #Beyonce #BeyonceKnowles #BeyonceKnowlesCarter #Bey #QueenBey #BeyHive #BlackIsKing #Melanin #BlackParade #Denial #Lemonade #Blindness #Bigger #FindYourWayBack #DontJealousMe #Jaarae #Nile #Water #Mood4Eva #BrownskinGirl Otherside #MyPower #KeysToTheKingdom #Already #JesusIsKing