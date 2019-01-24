YouTube Pulls Down Tiwa Savage’s ‘One’ Video over Copyright Claims

Afropop queen Tiwa Savage is in the news for a rather unsavoury reason after YouTube took down her song, titled “One” which was released in November 2018, over copyright complaints.

Tiwa landed in trouble after Afropop singer, Danny Young, had alleged that she lifted the lyrics of his song for her single.

And it was discovered on Wednesday that the video for ‘One’ is no longer available on the YouTube page of Savage.

A click on the video left one staring at the message: “Tiwa Savage One is no longer available due to a copyright claim by a third party.”

After the video hit the airwaves, Young quickly reacted, saying on Instagram that he was a victim of intellectual property theft and he was particularly pained as Tiwa was one of his favourite female singers.

“I never knew I would be a victim of intellectual property theft until now,” the Oju Ti Ti Won crooner wrote.

“The worst pain is that my song was stolen by Tiwa savage who happens to be one of my favorite female artiste.”

In an interview with NET, Young confirmed that he’d filed the complaint against the singer.

“When I heard her song last year, my lawyers reached out to her lawyers but they ignored us. They thought it was just one small boy talking,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have a lot of respect for Tiwa Savage and I respect her craft as well, but you see, two brothers can have a case in court and still have a good relationship with each other.

“Tiwa and every other singer out there is a role model, so we must not continue to operate in an industry that has no structure.

“I am just trying to do the right thing and trying to prove that copyright issues must be taken seriously especially in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”