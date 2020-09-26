Youths vandalise police station after 5 killed in Fresh Plateau attack

Mayhem broke out after five persons were confirmed killed in an attack at a relaxation centre within Vwang district of Jos south local government area of Plateau state.

Police Commissioner Edward Egbuka told journalists that the force is already on the trail of the perpetrators following tips and information gathered from the people.

In the aftermath of the attack, angry youths in the early hours of Friday barricade the road leading to the scene of the incident and then went on to vandalise a police station within the area.

The irate youths reportedly destroyed a fence, broke the station windows and burnt motorcycles belonging to police officers as well as destroy office equipment in the station.

This is the latest in a series of attacks that has rocked the north-central state in recent times, often spiralling into ethno-religious crisis.

