Youths stone man to death on suspicion of coronavirus

A group of Kenyan youths have stoned a man to death because they suspected he had the Wuhan coronavirus.

The man identified as George Kotini Hezron, was on his way home from a drinking spree in the village of Msambweni in Kwale County when he was attacked on Wednesday at around 9 pm.

The residents had suspected him of having coronavirus and then attacked him by throwing stones at him before fleeing the scene, according to local media.

Hezron was rushed to Msambweni Subcounty Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Confirming the incident, County police commander Joseph Nthenge said the attackers took advantage of his drunkenness and beat him up, leaving him for dead.

He told Kenyan newspaper The Star: “Someone reported that the attackers saw the man staggering. They approached him, started an argument and beat him up.

“Kotini met a group of youths and an argument ensued as the youths took advantage of his drunkenness and started accusing him of suffering from coronavirus.”

The Sub-County police boss also disclosed that

“No arrests have been made but we have launched investigations into the matter,” he said.

Kenya has so far confirmed seven cases of coronavirus, as announced by the health ministry.