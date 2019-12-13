Youth Minister threatens N10bn suit against radio station

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has demanded an apology and retraction from Human Rights Radio for an alleged defamatory broadcast.

Mr Dare threatened to sue the founder/presenter, Mr Ahmed Isah, for N10billion if he does not meet his demands within seven days.

In a December 12 letter by his lawyers, Messrs Okechukwu Uju-Azorji and Festus Ukpe, the minister asked the station to stop defaming him.

The letter reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a programme popularly known as ‘Brekete Family Programme’ aired on your station on the mornings of 11th &12th December, 2019.

“In the course of the said programme, you made defamatory statements against our client. Specifically, on 11th December, 2019 you made the following statement: ‘Any minister wey just land, the first thing wey this people go do na to give you N200 million. So if it be say this Dare don collect N200 million, if no be so why him no put mouth’.

“Additionally, on 12th December 2019, in the course of the programme, you also made the following statement: ‘As soon as dem appoint you minister, dem dey give the person N200 million naira so wetin me I dey suspect be say, no be say this present minister of sports no get the capacity, e be like say monkey hand don resemble human being hand, maybe he collect the N200 million and him neck don dey deep, if he try to dig, maybe him leg go show’.

“We have our client’s instructions to demand an unreserved apology and a retraction of the defamatory publications in favour of our client to be broadcast in your programme and published in two newspapers with nationwide coverage within seven days of your receipt of this letter.

“Kindly note that in the event that you refuse to comply with the above requests, we will be left with no options than to seek redress for our client through the instrumentality of the judicial process and thereby seek injunctive reliefs and N10 billion in damages for the embarrassment which your publication has occasioned our client.”