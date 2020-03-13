‘You’re useless if all she misses is your d*ck’ – Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has taken to twitter to give his all too valuable thoughts on the definition of a useless man.

According to the 25-year-old who is never shy of wading in on tawdry topics on Twitter, a man who has nothing to offer aside $ex in a relationship “useless and replaceable”.

His tweet reads: “If ur lady leaves you and the only thing she will miss is your dick then you are replaceable and useless,” he tweeted.

Naira Marley said it…and good luck trying to convince Marlians otherwise.

Check out a screenshot of his tweet below.