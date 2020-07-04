“You’re so Sexy”, Russell Wilson and Ciara Put up a Flirty Display on Instagarm

It looks like Russell Wilson is ready to go on the 9-month journey again once Ciara births their son.

The Seattle Hawks quarterback, couldn’t help but admire his heavily pregnant wife as he posted a picture of her, clad in a white tank top and panties, from her British Vogue shoot.

The dedicated husband and father who took the photographs himself, admired his muse and his handwork in the Instagram post where he poured out his love on the mother of his children and noted that he was ready to do pregnancy all over again if she’s willing.

Captioning the sweet picture of Ciara cradling her bump, Wilson wrote;

“You Radiate. Even in the midst of the darkest days of COVID & the world… You Shine. God’s Light glistens off of you. Although this pregnancy experience has had so many restrictions due to the circumstances of the world, it has been one of the greatest blessings loving and living life with you. You Are My QUEEN. I love you. I’m grateful I got to take these photos of you to forever remember how you have changed my world for the better. Daddy loves you. @Ciara @Vogue @BritishVogue

P.s… You’re so sexy…We can do this all over again if you want…😜😜😜

📸: by me. @DangeRussWilson”

And of course, Ciara hopped into the comment to let Russell know that she might be down for another ‘trip round the sun’.



