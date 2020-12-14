You’re Single if Your Babe Gets a Car Gift – OAP Osi Suave

OAP Osi Suave believes that anyone in a relationship getting a car gift from someone else is as good as single.

The radio personality shared the tweet which was mainly directed at men, stating that if a man’s partner receives a car gift from another man, them he should know he is as good as single.

OSI Suave equated the gesture of buying of a car for a woman to what King David in Bible times, did to Uriah, where he murdered the soldier so he could marry his wife, Bathsheba after he slept with her.

He tweeted;

“If them send your babe when dey date u a car as a gift, my guy you are single.

“This gesture is the modern day replication of what Davis did to Uriah so he could have Bathsheba”.

