‘You’re Only Fit to Become NURTW President’ – Omokri Destroys Okorocha

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has taken a swipe at the outgoing Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, over his declaration that he will become the president of Nigeria.

Okorocha, during a valedictory thanksgiving service on Sunday said his present political travails were preparing him for the exalted presidential position, declaring that one day he would become the President of Nigeria.

“I tell you, I am the most criticised person in Nigeria today. I don’t know why the entire elite hate me with cruelty,” he said.

“My Senate ambition is still a battle. More than 30 people have joined the suit to fight me. All these, I will overcome.

“They are only preparing me for the glory ahead.”

“Mark it, I will be president of Nigeria. I said this on this altar so that the kingdom of God will rise against those fighting to stop me.”

Omokri however took to Twitter on Monday to taunt the embattled governor, saying he was a good fit to lead the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He wrote:

“Rochas is NOT lying when he said “Mark my words, I will be president of Nigeria”. That prophecy is accurate. @RealRochas Okorocha will become President of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers. As the founder of #IBERIBERISM, he will he a good fit!“

