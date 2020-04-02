‘You’re not fit to lick his shoes’ – Fani-Kayode blasts Garba Shehu over Soyinka faceoff

The COVID-19 response in Nigeria took a heavy political hue after the presidency let rip at Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka on Wednesday.

Recall that Soyinka, had questioned President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to lock down Lagos, Ogun and Abuja as a means of curtailing the spread of the virus.

In a statement on Monday, the renowned playwright argued that Nigeria was not in a war, and demanded answers on whether Buhari has such powers to declare the curfew as contained in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

Reacting, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement urged Nigerians to disregard Soyinka’s comments on the lockdown, describing him as a ‘fiction writer’ with no qualification in medicine or science.

And now, a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted Shehu for calling Soyinka a ‘mere fiction writer’, that ‘no one should listen to”.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @realFFK, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“When he supported you in 2015 you hailed & praised him. Now that he has criticised you publicly about your handling of the Covid 19 pandemic you call him a “mere fiction writer” that “no-one should listen to”. That is a Nobel Laureate: a man whose shoes you are not fit to lick.”

