‘You’re not alone in fight against corruption in Nigeria’ – Mandela’s wife tells Sanusi

Nelson Mandela’s third wife, Graca Machel has written a letter of solidarity to dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

In the touching missive, Graca Machel disclosed that she was deeply saddened by the news of Sanusi being relieved of his duties as Emir of Kano and being held by government authorities.

She expressed hope of her letter reassuring the deposed Emir that he is not alone in the struggle to ‘confront corruption and social ills burdening Northern Nigeria.’

Mandela’s wife revealed that she is proud to have the dethroned Emir as a member of the Graca Machel Trust’s International Board of Advisors and also stand with him in his courageous effort to speak the truth to power.

Read the letter below: