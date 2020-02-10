‘You’re fake, APC tool’ – Primate Olabayo blasts Mbaka

The founder, Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Primate Theophilus Olabayo has slammed Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka as a fake prophet.

Primate Olabayo added that Father Mbaka’s prophecy on the eventual outcome of the Imo State governorship election which has now come to pass was stage-managed by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He added that the Catholic Church does not have prophets hence, Father Mbaka is just a tool in the hands of the APC and some other politicians in the country.

The Primate made his submission during a chat with Daily Sun where he was asked some specific questions about Nigeria and recent happening in the country.

Asked about the prophecy of Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka on the outcome of the Imo State governorship election, Primate Olabayo said:

“It is either the press or the government wants to destroy Catholic Church; I have never seen the Catholic Church having a prophet. During Goodluck Jonathan’s government, Fr. Mbaka was very close to Jonathan but later he fell out with him.

“This time around, the same Mbaka prophesied about Imo State. Now, see what is happening in Imo State. They arranged it and said that the man who did not win election is now the governor and they removed a sitting governor. Let me say this, Mbaka is not a prophet; he is a social critic.

“You know, people can read things and call themselves prophet. Now, he has set Imo State in trouble. The last time I travelled, people were asking me if there was any law in my country.

“I told them I didn’t understand what they meant by that and they told me that for the Supreme Court in my country, anything goes. They said money has taken over everywhere; and that there was corruption of the highest order.”

Stressing that Mbaka did not see any prophecy, the primate said the prophecy was arranged to prepare the ground for the Supreme Court ruling on the Imo governorship election result.

“Mbaka did not see any prophecy. Let me tell the Federal Government that if they don’t do the right thing, judgement of God is coming. Those that are being killed are getting prepared; you know you cannot kill a ghost. They are gathering and very soon they will come out and be entering the houses of those who killed them and be killing them. We are heading to anarchy.”

“It was not a prophecy; it was arranged.”

Asked his view on the popular belief that Mbaka is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Primate Olabayo noted that Father Mbaka “may not be a member of the APC but the APC can use him.”

“Politicians can use anybody to prophesy nowadays. That is their gimmicks. If care is not taken the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is going to destroy this country.”

“See what is happening in Edo State. He can do anything; they manoeuvre things anyhow. In my state, Kogi, you saw what happened during the recent governorship election.”

He warned that God’s judgment is coming on evil politicians as Nigeria currently has a lying government.

“They were killing people and snatching ballot boxes. Is that how to conduct elections? The same thing happened in Bayelsa. They want to turn the country into a one-party state but it will not work.”

“They are sitting on a keg of gun powder. Buhari is a complete gentleman but he has to watch his back for a new dawn is coming and a new Nigeria will be born because they want to set this country ablaze.”