‘You’re a Thief’, Bimbo Ademoye Says of Fans Coming to Beg in Her DM

Bimbo Ademoye is over the ‘Bambiala FC’ movement disguised as fan love by some people in her DM and has words for them.

The actress and social media Influencer took to her Instagram page to categorically label people who come to her DM to beg for money, thieves.

Sharing her thoughts, Bimbo Ademoye said that her real fans love her not for what she can do or give them as she in turn loves them unconditionally.

She went on to share a screenshot of a ‘fan’ who came to her DM and rounded off her expenses to the sum of N5 million naira asking her to help out.

A perplexed Bimbo asked how she was supposed to respond to such a request and we’re here wondering too.

