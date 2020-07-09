You’re a Fool if You’re a Cultist and Kill Another Person for Being a Cultist Too, Vector Says

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Vector seems to hold no ill feelings against cultists. His grouse however, is with cultists whose orientation is to kill another person for being a cultist too.

In an Instagram post, the rapper mentioned that cultists are pledged to fighting corrupt men who have influenced authority to their will and only a fool would go into cultism with a motive to attack another person.

Captioning his rather interesting post, he wrote; “E no pass like that. That is if Africa must be free o. Let all strong men be mentally strong too. EQUALITY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL. ALL!

Well, there’s one line of thought, Vector.

