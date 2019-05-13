‘You’re a Disgrace to 19-yr-olds’ – Nigerian Lady Slams Regina Daniels

The buzz surrounding Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has yet to subside as a Nigerian lady recently put her on blast for having ‘fallen breasts’.

The very upset lady, identified Onum Chisom Maryjane, claimed Regina and she were of the same age, and called the actress out on Facebook, saying she is a disgrace to all 19-year-olds.

According to Maryjane, Regina’s breasts are not standing like pencils because she is sleeping with old men.

She wrote,

“Regina u are a disgrace to all the 19 years girls. Look at your breast. Are u not ashamed of yourself by posting it. We are the same age, take a look at your fallen breast and look at mine still standing like pencil.

Anyways it because u are fu***king an old man.

Fool”

Regina Daniels has been the subject of debates ever since it emerged that she billionaire businessman-cum-politician, Ned Nwoko were romantically involved.

The duo reportedly tied the knot recently, and it is understood that she is already pregnant with her first child.