‘Your removal was in national interest’ – Jonathan blasts former EFCC Chair, Waziri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the claim by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mrs Farida Waziri, in her new book: ‘One Step Ahead life A Spy, Detective And Anti-Graft Czar’ was incorrect.

The former EFCC Chair in her new book had claimed that she was removed from office by Jonathan because of her probe of some oil racketeers.

Jonathan, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said the former President had to eventually remove Waziri in consideration of the national interest.

He explained that her removal had a lot to do with reasons relating to Nigeria’s interest and global standing, Jonathan said, he is obliged to keep as a state secret in the national interest.

He explained that he had no personal issues with Waziri.

The former President stated that he thought he had dealt with the matter, after promptly debunking similar statements she made in the past.

He said he had expected that a book from Farida, coming years after the claim was first made, should have towed the path of honour by telling the truth for the benefit of history.

According to him, unfortunately, that still didn’t happen.

Ibe said:

“It will be recalled that after assuming office as President on May 6, 2010, Dr Goodluck Jonathan decided to retain Mrs Waziri, who was appointed by his predecessor, late President Umaru Yar’Adua, as the head of the elite anti-crime agency. Despite obvious disenchantment from many Nigerians and mounting international pressure against Mrs Waziri’s continued stay in office, the former President stood by her, in line with his conviction that every public officer should first be given the opportunity to deliver on his or her mandate.

“It must be pointed out that former President Jonathan had no personal issues with Mrs Waziri. The former President had to eventually let her go in the national interest. Her removal, therefore, has a lot to do with reasons relating to Nigeria’s interest and global standing which details Dr Goodluck Jonathan is obliged to keep as a state secret in our common national interest. It is very important to note that when dealing with the interest of the nation and the performance of the functions of a public office, a determined leader cannot prioritise the interest of an individual.”

He added:

“It, therefore, bears repeating here that Mrs Waziri’s removal as chairperson of EFCC had absolutely nothing to do with her purported refusal to desist from probing any oil individual. This claim sounds rather superficial and contradicts available evidence of the then government’s genuine efforts to combat oil subsidy racketeering. It is noteworthy that throughout President Jonathan’s tenure, he made practical efforts to combat the alleged oil cabals, including directing the stoppage of further payment of fuel subsidy claims to oil importers, and the setting up of the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede-led committee which had high-level representation from all the intelligence agencies including the EFCC, with a mandate to thoroughly investigate the scandals in the industry. The choice of Aig-Aigboje, a man widely acclaimed for his dependability, as leader of the committee, was a clear demonstration that the President had no personal interest in the matter.

“Those who choose to continue to rue, like Mrs. Waziri, over the loss of public positions should realise that such a position, which is a public trust, is not an entitlement. They are usually given to individuals to provide service to the people. Public officers should therefore see such transitions as their own personal sacrifice to the nation. It is in this light that Mrs. Farida Waziri should view her removal from office. It was nothing personal. It was everything patriotic.”