“Your Only Claim to Fame was Dating Me”- Juliet Ibrahim Shades Ex

Juliet Ibrahim seemingly is still throwing shade at her ex, rapper Iceberg Slim.

Recall that the duo had a nasty social media break up, and it wasn’t long before the rapper admitted to cheating on Ibrahim. “Na cheat I cheat, I no kill pesin,” said Iceberg Slim in his Instagram Story in February.

Now, Juliet is throwing shade at an unnamed person and fans feel she is talking to him.

“”My mood when I realize your only claim to fame was dating me,” she wrote on her Instagram yesterday, and then adding on one of her hashtags “Ugly truth.”

See her post below: