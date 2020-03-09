‘Your nepotism is legendary’ – Northern Christians blast Buhari

Northern Christian elders on Sunday let rip at the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on his shoddy handling of matters of national importance.

They claimed his nepotistic approach to appointments were legendary, saying that the President had been particularly unfair to the Christians in the north.

According to them, the Buhari since emerging President more than five years ago has continued to skew appointments that “failed to reflect the religious and ethnic diversity of the nation.”

They also said they were still awaiting the government to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still held hostage by Boko Haram two years ago.

The Christian elders under the aegis of the Christian Elders Forum of Northern States under the chairmanship of Elder Ejoga Inalegwu stated these in Kaduna on Sunday.

Despite decrying the sundry attacks and the apparent failure of the Buhari regime to tame the rampaging Boko Haram insurgents and the activities of banditry, the forum singled out the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum for accolades in his handling of the security situation his state, Punch writes.

A statement signed by the Forum Chairman read:

“Rising from our executive meeting held in Kaduna on Saturday, March 7, 2020, NOSCEF expresses deep concern over the increasing activities of bandits and terrorists occasioned by widespread killings across the nation.

“The most recent of these killings took place in Garkida, Adamawa state, Igabi and Giwa in Kaduna state and Kwande local government area of Benue state, among others.

“NOSCEF joins other patriotic Nigerians in condemning the unending insecurity which has resulted in so much loss of lives and destructions of property.

“The failure of security apparatus in place, calls for a complete overhaul of the security architecture, reflecting the diversity of the nation, that will win the confidence of the people.

“Ironically, almost all the security chiefs are from a section of the country which is worst hit by the criminals who are are unleashing mayhem on the people.

“The spate of killings and insecurity has continued to worsen thereby destroying economic and social activity of the people.

“NOSCEF is also disappointed about the seeming inability of the federal government to remedy the situation by taking far reaching steps to address it.”

On the President’s nepotistic appointments, the christian elders stated:

“NOSCEF also wishes to state that it has not seen any attempt by the federal government to remedy the skewed appointments that have failed to reflect the religious and ethnic diversity of the nation.

“Rather, we continue to witness the replacement of even the few appointees outside the nepotistic enclave by those already dominating.

“The appointments have been particularly unfair to the Northern Christians.”

On the way out of the insecurity in the northern states, the NOSCEF, added:

“We appeal to the Northern Governors to emulate their South West counterparts, who recently established a joint security outfit, known as “Amotekun” to address security challenges facing their region, by setting up a similar outfit in the north to put an end to the menace of terrorism and banditry, which is ravaging the north and destroying her socio-economic activities.

“Since the federal government has failed in carrying out its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and properties of its citizens, the governors must evolve ways of providing security for their people.”

On Leah Sharibu, the forum said:

“We expectantly, still await the federal government to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu, who has been in captivity in the hands of Boko Haram for over two years, without forgetting the fate of the remaining Chibok girls also in their custody.

The forum – which comprises of Christian elders from the 19 Northern States and Abuja – also appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s intervention on the affairs of the country.