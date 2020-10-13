‘Your moustache says it all’ – Genevieve Nnaji blasts ‘dictator’ Wike over ban on #EndSARS Protests

Superstar actress Genevieve Nnaji has slammed Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, for barring residents of the state from staging an #EndSARS protest.

Last night the governor released a statement via his Twitter handle barring residents from engaging in any peaceful protest.

He wrote, “The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State. Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars campaign are hereby prohibited.

“Government took this decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Therefore, there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order. Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book. Paulinus Nsirim Commissioner for Information.”

Reacting to this development, the ace actress took to her Twitter to state that the governor has chosen to be a dictator.

She wrote, “Your moustache says it all. You could have chosen to be any kind of leader you wanted. You chose to be a dictator. Do you have children? That’s a shame. LEADERS WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for every loss of innocent life in their State. #ENDSARSOPPRESSION #EndSarsNow.”

Meanwhile, youths in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, have defied the governor’s order and have converged to air their grievances over police brutality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

