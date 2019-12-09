‘Your Excellency’ Movie Premiere: Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on ‘Your Excellency’ Movie Premiere: Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore

The much-anticipated premiere of Your Excellency movie was finally held in Lagos last night.

Some of the stars who stepped out for the high-profile red carpet event include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funke Akindele, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.

See the photos below:

,

Related Posts

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Baby Phat Launches Holiday 2019 Collection

December 7, 2019

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrates Her Glam Team After #Teffest Outing

December 5, 2019

Adut Akech Wins ‘Model of the Year’ at British Fashion Awards 2019

December 3, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *