‘Your Excellency’ Movie Premiere: Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore

The much-anticipated premiere of Your Excellency movie was finally held in Lagos last night.

Some of the stars who stepped out for the high-profile red carpet event include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funke Akindele, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.

See the photos below:

Nollywood's biggest movie of all time, Your Excellency movie premieres tonight! Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello & Executively Produced by Mo’ Abudu! Get ready for greatness! #YourExcellencyPremiere pic.twitter.com/UYqFNqRym4 — The TALKaTIVE 🇳🇬🌎 (@alaaroyee) December 8, 2019

Your favorites looking kinkin for the premiere of #YourExcellencyPremiere. Spot them one after the other.. pic.twitter.com/hxVCrUQMLZ — Dara | Omo Iya Teacher (@Dara_Ernal) December 8, 2019