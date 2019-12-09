‘Your Excellency’ Movie Premiere: Check Out What Your Fave Celebs Wore

The much-anticipated premiere of Your Excellency movie was finally held in Lagos last night.
Some of the stars who stepped out for the high-profile red carpet event include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Funke Akindele, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and many more.
See the photos below:
Nollywood's biggest movie of all time, Your Excellency movie premieres tonight! Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello & Executively Produced by Mo' Abudu! Get ready for greatness!
Your favorites looking kinkin for the premiere of #YourExcellencyPremiere.

Spot them one after the other..
Spot them one after the other.. pic.twitter.com/hxVCrUQMLZ
